Upland Software (UPLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1933 per share and revenue of $50.2990 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Upland Software Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. 97,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,767. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Upland Software by 63.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc is a provider of enterprise work management software delivered through a cloud-based, software-as-a-service model. The company offers a suite of integrated applications designed to help organizations plan, execute and measure work across various business functions including project management, marketing workflows, document automation and contract management.

Its flagship product lines include Upland PSA for professional services automation, Upland Bluebeam for digital collaboration in architecture and engineering workflows, Upland Qvidian for proposal automation, and Upland Pinpoint for customer communication management.

