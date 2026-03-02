Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 348.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of Universal Display worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $172.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.