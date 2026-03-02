Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,613,410 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $264.62 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $267.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

