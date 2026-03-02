Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unifirst from $182.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on Unifirst in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unifirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unifirst

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of Unifirst stock opened at $234.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. Unifirst has a 52-week low of $147.66 and a 52-week high of $243.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Unifirst had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $621.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Unifirst’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifirst will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.54, for a total value of $347,758.56. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,745.94. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifirst

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Unifirst by 285.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifirst by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unifirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifirst by 378.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a leading provider of customized uniform rental and facility service programs in North America and Europe. The company specializes in the rental, laundering and maintenance of workwear, corporate apparel and protective garments for a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and food processing. UniFirst also offers a suite of facility service products such as entrance mats, restroom supplies, wipers, mops and hygienic services designed to help customers maintain clean and safe environments.

In addition to its core uniform rental business, UniFirst has expanded its product portfolio to include safety and first-responder gear, flame-resistant clothing, high-visibility apparel and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.