UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 214.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,493,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 1,288,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,865,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 980,043 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $11,891,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,680,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 461,463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3,361.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

