TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

TXNM Energy stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. TXNM Energy has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.29 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 115.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TXNM Energy by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,765 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,378,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,974,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

