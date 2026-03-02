Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Stock Holdings Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,284,049 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 31,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 50,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $183,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,010.83. This represents a 83.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.59%.

Truist Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

