Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 27,200 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Trivium Point Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the second quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

