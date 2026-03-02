Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,297,000 after acquiring an additional 56,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman purchased 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,727 shares of company stock valued at $314,182,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,304.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,352.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.81. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

