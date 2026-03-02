TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on April 1st

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 225.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

TPG Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 266.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services. It provides its services under the Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara, and felix brands.

