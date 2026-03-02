TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.31 and last traded at GBX 69.36, with a volume of 573530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.74.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.88.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities.

