Top Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

CAVA Group, Conagra Brands, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling food and household staples through supermarkets, grocery chains, wholesalers or online grocery platforms. Investors generally treat them as defensive plays that offer relatively stable cash flows and dividends with lower volatility than growth sectors, though they remain sensitive to commodity costs, labor expenses and competition from discounters and e‑commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Recommended Stories