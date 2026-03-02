TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 57,705 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 29th total of 85,398 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOP. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TOP Financial Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TOP Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOP Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 10,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,650. TOP Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

TOP Financial Group ( NASDAQ:TOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures.

