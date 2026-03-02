Toast, Inc. $TOST Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Toast worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $229,383.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,820.14. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $113,557.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,325.66. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Toast had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Toast’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Toast in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.46.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

