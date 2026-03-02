TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,782 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $431.28 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

