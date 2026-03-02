TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $96.24 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

