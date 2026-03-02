The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Price Target to $145.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Brink's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $7.06 on Monday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 550,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,332,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Brink’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,821,000 after purchasing an additional 175,773 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Brink’s by 170.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 48,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $8,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,159,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.