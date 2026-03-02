The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of CLDX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,847. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.22). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%.The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 646,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,325 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,079,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,442,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

