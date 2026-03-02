Textron Inc. $TXT Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Textron worth $32,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,749.30. This represents a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,395.64. The trade was a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $98.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

