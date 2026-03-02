Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Director Buys $456,852.75 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Donna Epps purchased 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $510.45 per share, with a total value of $456,852.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. The trade was a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $524.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.67 and its 200-day moving average is $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $269.23 and a fifty-two week high of $547.20.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 60.31%.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,333,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,512,000 after buying an additional 4,975,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,259,000 after buying an additional 2,417,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,581,000 after buying an additional 1,179,788 shares during the period. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,149,000 after buying an additional 787,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Pacific Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.