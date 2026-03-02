Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

NYSE VSCO opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

