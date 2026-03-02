Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

TDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.34. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.