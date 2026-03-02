TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More.

Alibaba Cloud deployed tech for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, highlighting enterprise demand and a sustainability/efficiency story that supports cloud revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes Alibaba’s AI push (Qwen 3.5) and positioning as an Asian cloud/AI infrastructure player; that narrative is a key medium-term catalyst ahead of the March 5 fiscal Q3 earnings report. Read More.

Market commentary notes Alibaba’s AI push (Qwen 3.5) and positioning as an Asian cloud/AI infrastructure player; that narrative is a key medium-term catalyst ahead of the March 5 fiscal Q3 earnings report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside. Read More. Read More.

Analyst/retail attention is rising — Benzinga and Zacks flagged Alibaba among oversold/monitored consumer/tech names, indicating potential buying interest if earnings or AI/cloud execution surprises to the upside. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix. Read More.

Alibaba introduced bundled pricing for multiple AI models under one plan — a competitive move that may boost adoption but could pressure near-term pricing/ARPU; impact depends on uptake and margin mix. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one‑month slide and attractive longer‑term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near‑term execution. Read More.

Recent analyst pieces reassessing valuation note an 11% one‑month slide and attractive longer‑term multiples (P/E ~20), making BABA a value/earnings play but keeping focus on near‑term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/legal uncertainty is still driving volatility: the Supreme Court ruling removed the worst‑case IEEPA tariff risk but headlines about a possible “Plan B” (e.g., a 15% global tariff) have triggered a whipsaw — investors appear to be trimming positions into earnings, driving today’s weakness.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.