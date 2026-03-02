TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,525 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 550.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. India Tariff Article

U.S. tariffs on Indian solar manufacturers reduce potential low-cost competition for U.S. demand, which could benefit domestic suppliers like First Solar. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Some analysts and commentators view the post-earnings pullback as a buying opportunity — a “buy the weakness” thesis highlighting long-term project backlog and subsidy support (45X tax credits) for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Kalkine Media

Coverage noting First Solar’s role in clean-energy gains on the Nasdaq could support positive sentiment among sector-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Wells Fargo/PT Cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (to $255) but kept an overweight stance — a mixed signal that reduces upside expectations while retaining conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Goldman/JPM PT Changes

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also lowered price targets (Goldman to $300, JPM to $256) but maintained buy/overweight ratings, signaling confidence in medium-term fundamentals despite near-term revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. S&P 500 Weekly

Market-wide weakness in the S&P 500 and tech dragged sentiment this week, amplifying pressure on cyclical/clean-energy names including FSLR. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present.

Short-interest data reported is effectively negligible/ambiguous (zero shares reported), so short squeezes are unlikely to be a driver at present. Negative Sentiment: Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Weak Guidance

Management issued weak sales/guidance for 2026 and disappointing Q1 guidance, which triggered a sharp share decline as investors reassess revenue and backlog trajectory. Negative Sentiment: First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Earnings Risks

First Solar reported Q4 EPS below consensus despite revenue beat; margin reliance on tax credits (45X) and tapering backlog raise longer-term risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Wolfe Research Downgrade

Wolfe Research downgraded FSLR from “strong-buy” to “hold,” and other outlets note gap-down trading and steep short-term losses — analyst skepticism is pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm opened an investor investigation, introducing potential legal/financial risk and adding to short-term uncertainty. Investor Investigation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Glj Research upped their price objective on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

