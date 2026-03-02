TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,984 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $261,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 64.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,256,000 after purchasing an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,731,000 after buying an additional 250,555 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 259,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 242,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after buying an additional 190,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.5%

LDOS opened at $174.98 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.