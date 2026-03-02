TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,153 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Incyte worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Incyte from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,184,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,017.24. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 54,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $5,254,438.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,740.70. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 92,666 shares of company stock worth $9,256,271 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

