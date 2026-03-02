TD Asset Management Inc Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323,036 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.28% of Bruker worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 379,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 20.3% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 8,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 233.0% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 766,992 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bruker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of BRKR opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,365. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

