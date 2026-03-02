Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 25,986 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 38,074 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $44.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS: SSREY) is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re’s product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.