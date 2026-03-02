Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $31.83. 28,629,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 33,206,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Argus set a $64.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

