Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.2340. 7,395,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,317,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $78,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 355,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,704.20. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maria Barak sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $30,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,677.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,800 shares of company stock worth $8,925,020. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

