Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sunrun worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,969,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,803 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 1,249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $9,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Trading Down 35.1%
Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Glj Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.
Key Stories Impacting Sunrun
Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sunrun beat expectations in Q4: GAAP EPS $0.38 vs a consensus loss, revenue $1.16B (well above estimates) and strong cash generation (Cash Generation of $377M in 2025). The company also reported record storage attachment rates and other operational wins that support future revenue quality. Sunrun Reports Q4 & Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance and metrics were constructive: outlook for positive cash generation in 2026 ($250M–$450M range), $290M net change in cash, $176M contracted net value creation in Q4 and a 71% storage attachment rate — items that support a margin-focused pivot. Sunrun Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded RUN to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can attract momentum and short-term buying interest from retail and quant flows. Sunrun Upgraded to Strong Buy (Zacks)
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $25 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling bullish analyst conviction and a large implied upside from current levels. Oppenheimer Raises PT to $25 (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sunrun outlined a pivot to a margin-focused strategy with projected high single- to low double-digit direct business growth for 2026 — strategic shift could improve profitability over time but timing/scale remain uncertain. Sunrun Pivot to Margin-Focused Strategy (Seeking Alpha)
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcript coverage is available (details on cash, storage attach, partnerships and cost pressures) — useful for investors assessing execution risk vs. growth opportunity. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: At least one firm (GLJ Research) reaffirmed a “sell” rating, signaling continued analyst skepticism that can pressure the stock amid volatile trading. GLJ Reaffirms Sell (TickerReport/Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, structural concerns remain: aggregate analyst expectations still imply negative FY EPS (consensus around -0.43), Sunrun shows a negative net margin and a high debt/equity ratio — factors that leave the stock vulnerable to downside if execution slips. Analyst Estimates and Metrics (MarketBeat)
Insider Activity at Sunrun
In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 701,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,654. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 468,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,020 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sunrun Profile
Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.
Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
