Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sunrun worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,132,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,464 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,969,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,803 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,256,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,763,000 after buying an additional 1,249,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $9,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 35.1%

Shares of RUN stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Glj Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Key Stories Impacting Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 701,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,654. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 468,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,020 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.