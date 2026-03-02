Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on March 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$78.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,588,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.00. The firm has a market cap of C$93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.59 and a 12-month high of C$79.78.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.04 billion during the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.79.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

