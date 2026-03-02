Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.6492, with a volume of 18959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUHJY. CLSA raised Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

