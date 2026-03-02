Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93.

About Summerset Group

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. The company provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services; and facilities and activities, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand. Summerset Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of New Zealand Central Securities Depository Limited.

