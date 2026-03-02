Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ) to Issue $0.10 Final Dividend

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 107.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
Summerset Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93.
About Summerset Group
