Stephen Ferguson Buys 965 Shares of QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Ferguson acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$22.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$21,606.35.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

QBE Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 351.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

