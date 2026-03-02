Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $62.59 Million Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14,194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,722,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,177 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $186.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

