SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,920 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 29th total of 38,010 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,529. The company has a market capitalization of $996.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

