SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,485 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.90% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $87,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328,620 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,729,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,073,000 after purchasing an additional 379,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,801,000 after buying an additional 781,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,264,000 after buying an additional 700,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,694,000 after buying an additional 2,412,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPTI opened at $29.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.