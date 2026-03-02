SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 73,456,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 61,756,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,346.24. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock worth $5,045,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

