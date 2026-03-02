SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,441 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the January 29th total of 11,023 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,779 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Arax Advisory Partners owned about 0.09% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of THTA opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.35. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Increases Dividend

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is an increase from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.