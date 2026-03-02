Smartgroup Co. Ltd (SIQ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.34 on March 19th

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 380.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.
Smartgroup Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77.
About Smartgroup
