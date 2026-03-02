Smart Money Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $171.51 and a one year high of $262.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.70.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

