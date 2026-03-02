Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $97.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

