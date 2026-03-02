Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.54, but opened at $32.89. Sionna Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 21,404 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on SION shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,628.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,398,695.16. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798,480. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,368 shares of company stock worth $15,898,607. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,195,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 242,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,770,000.

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

