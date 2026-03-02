Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,797 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $30,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 359.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.Silgan’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

