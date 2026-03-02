Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.5010. Approximately 37,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 89,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

About Sify Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter valued at $273,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

