Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 61,397 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 61,397 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,865,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $340,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,269,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,290,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,104,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,881.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 703,044 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $148.92 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total value of $23,070,311.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 298,887 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,383.61. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock worth $49,778,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

