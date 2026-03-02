Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $847,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,572.08. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of THG opened at $180.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.76 and a 12 month high of $188.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

