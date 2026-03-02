Short Interest in Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Rises By 31.1%

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,708 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 29th total of 1,303 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 810 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Western Asset Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Bond ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $25.79.

Western Asset Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Western Asset Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities. The fund intends to use derivatives to gain exposure, manage risks, and enhance returns. WABF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

