Short Interest in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Drops By 37.0%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 969,623 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 29th total of 1,539,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,689 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VSS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.56. 402,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $160.68.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,730,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after buying an additional 377,838 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,840,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 673,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,413,000 after buying an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.